Aberdeen end Premiership goal drought with 3-0 defeat of Ross County

Aberdeen rediscovered their scoring touch in front of goal as they eased past Ross County 3-0 at Pittodrie.

After two Premiership games without a goal that yielded just one point the Reds’ attack finally delivered to go into the international break on a positive note.

Left back Greg Leigh opened the scoring before Sam Cosgrove netted his 10th goal of the season with a converted penalty.

Welsh international Ryan Hedges made it 3-0 with a close range effort.

Ross County twice hit the woodwork, once from the penalty spot.

Aberdeen made four changes to the side that stuttered to a dire 0-0 stalemate with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend.

Two were enforced with Scott McKenna and Shaleum Logan both ruled out through injury.

Centre-back McKenna is out for up to a month with a hamstring tear suffered on the artificial surface at Rugby Park.

Right-back Logan was ruled out having undergone a minor procedure on a groin problem.

It meant Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had only four fit defenders available – with no defensive back up on the bench.

However they secured a clean sheet.

Wingers Ryan Hedges and Niall McGinn both returned to the starting line-up with James Wilson and Jon Gallagher dropping to the bench.

Aberdeen began with attacking intent and forced two corners inside the opening two minutes but both came to nothing.

The Reds should have taken the lead in the ninth minute when Ryan Hedges played a quick free quick to release Niall McGinn on the right flank.

McGinn’ss low cross was palmed out by keeper Ross Laidlaw as far as Sam Cosgrove who capitalized to shoot low from 12 yards only to have his shot cleared off the line by Keith Watson.

Aberdeen spurned another glorious opportunity in the 14th minute when Greg Leigh broke down the left and squared a pass into the penalty area but with the goal beckoning McGinn lifted it high over the bar from 12 yards.

In the 23rd minute Ferguson curled a free kick from the left into the box which Mikey Devlin met but his 12 yard glancing header flew wide.

The Dons two game Premiership goal drought ended in the 34th minute with a set piece straight off the training ground.

Rather than fire a free kick 25 yards out directly into the penalty area McGinn slid it wide to the unmarked Hedges on the right who immediately whipped in a curling cross that found LEIGH.

The left-back powered home a 12 yard header beyond keeper Laidlaw.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage two minutes later when Ferguson was clumsily brought down in the box by keeper Laidlaw.

Leading scorer COSGROVE comfortably converted to the keeper’s left hand side for his 10th goal of the season.

Aberdeen made it 3–0 in the 49th minute when McGinn cut inside on the left and delivered a superb cross towards the back post and HEDGES raced from the right to slide it in from close range.

A minute later Ross County were awarded a penalty by referee Nick Walsh when a powerful drive from Stewart hit Funso Ojo’s hand from close range.

Ojo was booked. Staggies failed to capitalize as Billy McKay’s spot kick rattled Joe Leiws’ right hand post.

Aberdeen continued to threaten when McGinn shot over the bar then minutes later Cosgrove had an effort saved by keeper Laidlaw.

In the 70th minute Stewart broke in on goal and unleashed a curling shot that cracked off the far post from 20 yards. It was the second time the Staggies were denied by the woodwork.

It could have been 4-0 in the 79th minute when a low drive from Wright 15 yards out was blocked by keeper Laidlaw.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Vyner, Devlin, Considine, Leigh, Ojo, Ferguson, Bryson, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove.

Subs: Wright (for Bryson 61), Gallagher (for Hedges 82 ), Anderson (for McGinn 82)

Subs not used: Cerny, McLennan, Wilson, Main.

ROSS COUNTY : Laidlaw, Fraser, Morris, Gardyne, McKay, Vigurs, Grivosti, Mullin, Watson, Foster, Stewart.

Subs: Spittal (for Mullin 60), Graham (for McKay 67), Power (for Stewart 82

Subs not used: Ruddy, Chalmers, Paton, Reid.

Referee: Nick Walsh