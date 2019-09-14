Aberdeen drop points at home to struggling St Johnstone

Aberdeen suffered Pittodrie frustration as they spurned a lead to draw 1-1 with St Johnstone.

The Perth Saints are languishing second bottom of the Premiership and have yet to win a league game this season.

They arrived at Pittodrie having won just once in eight games this season, against League Two strugglers Brechin City in the League Cup.

However they frustrated the flat and uninspiring Dons in a match where the Perth side had a penalty award over-ruled after referee Steven McLean had initially awarded a spot kick.

Former Aberdeen striker Stevie May made a quick-fire return to Pittodrie having recently signed a two year contract with St Johnstone following his Dons exit.

A £400,000 signing from Preston North End in summer 2017 the Dons cancelled the final two years of May’s contract two weeks ago to make way for the 26-year-old’s permanent move to Saints.

May netted just eight goals in 74 appearances for the Dons over two seasons.

He did not end a goal drought dating back to a penalty kick scored in Aberdeen’s 4-3 loss to Celtic on December 26 last year.

Boss Derek McInnes retained faith with the same starting line-up that defeated Ross County 3-0 at Pittodrie before the international break.

Shay Logan returned to the squad having missed the match against the Staggies with a groin problem but had to be content with a spot on the substitutes’ bench.

The goal scoring heroics of Connor McLennan on international duty was not enough to elevate the winger into the starting 11.

McLennan came off the bench for the Scotland U21’s and netted two late goals to secure a 2-1 European championships qualifier away win.

In a low key opening Saints created the first opportunity in the 12th minute when Matty Kennedy picked out Murray Davidson 20 yards out but his shot trundled wide.

The woodwork denied Aberdeen in the 17th minute when superb skill from Greg Leigh saw the left–back control the ball then step wide of his marker before firing in a dangerous ball into the box.

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove met the cross and his header cracked off the base of the far post.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 28th minute when the impressive Leigh burst towards the left side of the box. He was tenacious and drove forward only to be tackled.

The ball broke to HEDGES who clinically shot beyond Zander Clark from 15 yards.

St Johnstone equalized in the 42nd minute courtesy of a rare mistake from keeper Joe Lewis.

A pass from Scott Tanser was cut back to Michael O’HALLORAN who shot low from 22 yards out. There was no power in the trundler but somehow the diving Lewis let the effort go under his hands.

The goal came completely out of the blue.

In the 49th minute Saints won a free-kick 25 yards out. May’s weak effort was straight at keeper Lewis who easily saved.

Moments later St Johnstone again threatened when Davidson latched onto a Jason Holt corner only to send a diving 10 yard header just wide.

Saints were looking the more likely to score and Lewis redeemed his earlier mistake in the 54th minute with a strong near post block to push behind a vicious Davidson 12 yard drive.

St Johnstone were raging in the 64th minute when referee Steven McLean pointed to the penalty spot – only to change his mind following a conversation with his official.

The penalty was initially given when Kennedy went down and appeared to have his heel clipped by Andy Considine.

McLean gave the penalty, which appeared soft. However, so rare in Scottish football, the refereeing not only took time to think he also used common sense.

Following consultation with assistant Graeme Stewart on the touch-line McLean over-ruled his initial decision.

Aberdeen were denied by a superb save from Clark in injury time when Ferguson’s powerful 30 yard free kick took a defection off the defensive wall but the keeper did brilliantly to adjust and save to secure a deserved point for St Johnstone.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Vyner, Devlin, Considine, Leigh, Ojo, Ferguson, Bryson, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove.

Subs: Gallagher (for Bryson 56), McLennan (for McGinn 66), Wilson (for Ojo 80)

Subs not used: Cerny, Logan, Anderson, Main.

ST JOHNSTONE: Clark, Ralston, Kerr, Gordon, Tanser, O’Halloran, McCann, Davidson, Holt, Kennedy, May.

Subs: Wright (for O’Halloran 76), Hendry (for May 82), Kennedy (for Wotherspoon 90)

Subs not used: Parish, Vihmann, Duffy, Swanson.

Referee: Steven McLean