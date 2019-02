Aberdeen have been drawn against Kilmarnock or Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The Dons will take on the winner of that fifth round replay – due to take place a week on Wednesday – at Pittodrie on the weekend of March 2 and 3.

The draw was carried out in Dingwall after Ross County’s 2-2 draw with Highland rivals Inverness Caley.

Among the other ties for the quarter-finals is Hibernian at home to holders Celtic.