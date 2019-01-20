Aberdeen draw Dundee or Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup … if they see off Stenhousemuir

ABERDEEN were today drawn against Dundee or Queen of the South at home in the Scottish Cup fifth round – should they see off League One Stenhousemuir in a replay.
The Dons face the League One bottom side in a replay at Ochilview on Tuesday January 29 following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.
Up for grabs is a home clash with Premiership strugglers Dundee or Championship Queen of the South.
Full ties: Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Hibernian v Raith Rovers
Kilmarnock v Cowdenbeath or Rangers
Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot
St Mirren v Dundee United
East Fife v Partick Thistle
Aberdeen or Stenhousemuir v Dundee or Queen of the South
Celtic v St Johnstone