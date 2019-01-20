Aberdeen draw Dundee or Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup … if they see off Stenhousemuir

ABERDEEN were today drawn against Dundee or Queen of the South at home in the Scottish Cup fifth round – should they see off League One Stenhousemuir in a replay.

The Dons face the League One bottom side in a replay at Ochilview on Tuesday January 29 following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Up for grabs is a home clash with Premiership strugglers Dundee or Championship Queen of the South.

Full ties: Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Hibernian v Raith Rovers

Kilmarnock v Cowdenbeath or Rangers

Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot

St Mirren v Dundee United

East Fife v Partick Thistle

Aberdeen or Stenhousemuir v Dundee or Queen of the South

Celtic v St Johnstone