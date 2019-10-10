Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin set to start for Scotland in Russia

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin is set to start for Scotland against Russia in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Moscow.

The 26-year-old will earn a debut international cap when partnering Charlie Mulgrew at centre-back in the Luzhniki Stadium.

Devlin is one of three uncapped centre-backs in the Scotland squad in Russia but is set to get the nod by manager Steve Clarke ahead of Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay and Declan Gallagher of Motherwell.

Oli Burke, on loan at Alaves from West Brom, is also set to lead the attack for Scotland tonight.

Burke will be preferred ahead of former Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland, now at Aberdeen, and Johnny Russell of Sporting Kansas City.