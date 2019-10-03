Aberdeen defender McKenna back in training and in contention to face Hibs

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has returned to training after five weeks out injured and is in contention to face Hibs on Saturday.

The Scotland international centre-back has been sidelined with a hamstring tear sustained in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on August 24.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and his medical team will assess McKenna tomorrow to see if there are any after effects following his first training session.

The imminent return of McKenna is welcome news for McInnes who had eight players ruled out by injury or illness for the 5-0 mauling by Rangers at Ibrox last weekend.

McInnes admits McKenna is “touch and go” for the Hibs clash.

He said: “McKenna trained and we will have to see how he is tomorrow

“It was great to have him back on the training pitch, however he is touch and go for Hibs.”

In another fitness boost Andy Considine will return having missed the defeat at Ibrox with gastroenteritis