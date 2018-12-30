Aberdeen could move to sign striker as Bruce Anderson ruled out with calf injury

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson is set to be ruled out for two months after tearing a calf muscle in the 2-1 win at Livingston.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Anderson’s injury absence could force him to move to sign a striker in the January transfer window which opens on Tuesday.

Anderson, 20, made his first Dons start in the win at the Tony Macaroni Arena but had to come off injured in the second half.

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan also came off in the first half with a hamstring injury but McInnes hopes he will be fit for action in January.

McInnes “I think young Bruce now being out for a couple of months may force us to try to do something in that area.

“Bruce tore his calf against Livingston.”