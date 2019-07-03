Aberdeen confirm signing of James Wilson on a two year deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of former Manchester United striker James Wilson on a two year contract.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Pittodrie last season but following his release from Manchester United last month, Dons boss Derek McInnes has moved to secure him on a permanent deal.

Aberdeen beat off competition from Preston, Sunderland and a number of American MLS sides to sign the former England U21 international.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said, “I’m delighted to have James back.

“He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he’s got his whole career ahead of him.

“We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team.

“We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player.”

Wilson is McInnes’ seventh signing of a busy summer transfer market but the Dons boss still hopes to add a new midfielder before Friday’s UEFA deadline to register players for the Europa League first qualifying round against RoPS of Finland.

If McInnes does not secure a midfielder by Friday’s deadline he can still register a new signing up to 48 hours before the first leg on July 11 as a ‘wildcard’ with UEFA.