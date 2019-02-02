Aberdeen beat Hibs 2-1 but suffer injuries to Cosgrove and Lewis

Aberdeen moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 2-1 win at Hibs but it came at a cost with both Sam Cosgrove and Joe Lewis taken off injured.

The Dons fought back from going behind with goals from Andy Considine and Gary Mackay-Steven to secure the three points that jumped them above Kilmarnock into third spot in the league standings

However the Dons also face a sweat over the fitness of leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and keeper Joe Lewis who were both taken off injured in the first half.

Cosgrove, who has netted 10 goals in the last 10 games, went down early in the match with what appeared to be a hamstring problem and received treatment but carried on.

However Cosgrove was unable to continue in the 18th minute.

The injury problems worsened towards the end of half-time when Lewis suffered a head knock and cut eye when colliding with a post as he dived to save a free kick.

After four minutes of treatment the Dons keeper was replaced by Tomas Cerny..

Aberdeen now face a nervous wait as to the injury situation to both Lewis and Cosgrove ahead of the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that brushed aside League One strugglers Stenhousemuir 4-1 in the Scottish Cup replay on Tuesday.

Stevie May and Gary Mackay-Steven came in with Niall McGinn dropping to the bench. Scott Wright, who started against Stenny, was sent on loan to Dundee on transfer deadline day.

Hibs were first to threaten when Marvin Bartley broke through the midfield and slid a pass to Mark Milligan who shot powerfully from 20 yards.

Keeper Joe Lewis dived to his right to block the effort.

Moments later the Easter Road side were ahead in the 10th minute when Oli SHAW picked up the ball, drove on and then unleashed a superb 22 yard drive that left Lewis helpless and flew into the corner.

Aberdeen were on the front-foot immediately from the restart and Hibs failed to clear a free kick from Greg Stewart.

Striker Sam Cosgrove pounced but his efforrt was cleared off the line and then Tommie Hoban’s header from the loose ball was also scrambled clear.

However Andy CONSIDINE reacted quickly to head over the line in the 11th minute.

The Dons suffered a major blow when leading scorer Cosgrove was taken off injured after just 18 minutes of action.

Cosgrove had gone down earlier in the match and received treatment but battled on.

However Cosgove, who has netted 10 goals in the last 10 games, was unable to continue and was replaced by on loan Manchester United striker James Wilson.

In the 20th minute Stewart unleashed a 25 yard strike but it was straight at keeper Ofir Marciano.

Aberdeen went ahead moments later when another Stewart strike from outside the box really tested keeper Marciano who could only parry it out.

May shot low from close range and Marciano blocked but Gary MACKAY-STEVEN was well placed to roll it in from a tight angle in the 22nd minute.

Hibs threatened in the 41st minute when Stevie Mallan fired a 25 yard free kick that whistled just wide of the far post.

Keeper Lewis knocked his head on the post as he flung himself to connect at the bottom corner.

He suffered a bad cut to his left eye and after receiving treatment.

Although the stretcher was taken onto the pitch Lewis opted to walk off whilst holding ice to his eye.

It was a second injury set-back for Aberdeen.

A penalty kick was awarded to the Dons in the 49th minute when Lewis Ferguson was clumsily brought down by Darren McGregor to stop the teenage midfielder’s rampaging run into the box.

Mackay-Steven stepped up but was denied a second goal when Marciano dived to his left to push the winger’s low strike wide for a corner.

Hibs had a goal chalked off for offside in the 58th minute when Cerny produced a brilliant save to deny Shaw from 10 yards.

Shaw lashed the rebound into the net but the assistant referee’s flag was already up.

Substitute striker Wilson delivered an inviting ball across the face of goal but Stewart was agonizingly close to connecting.

Deep into injury time Wilson was played clean through on goal but pulled his shot wide from the edge of the box.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Shinnie, Considine, Stewart, Mackay-Steven, Cosgrove, May, Ferguson, Hoban, Low.

Subs: Wilson (for Cosgrove 18), Cerny (for Lewis 45),

Subs not used: Gleeson, McGinn, Ball, Campbell, McLennan.

HIBS: Marciano, Gray, Hanlon, Milligan, Bartley, Slivka, Mallan, Stevenson, Kamberi, McGregor, Shaw.

Subs: Bigirimana (for Bartley 53), McNulty (for Shaw 66), Gauld (for Mallan 75)

Subs not used: Bogdan, , Nelom, Johnson, Omeonga.