Aberdeen animal centre names dog rehoming block ‘Tattie’s Pad’ in honour of Dons legend Neale Cooper

The family of Dons legend Neale Cooper has donated money to an animal rehoming centre in Aberdeen in his honour.

Aberdeen FC legend Neale Cooper, a well-known animal lover, passed away last year aged just 54.

At his funeral, the former midfielder’s family held a collection in aid of Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton.

A golf day was also auctioned off, and although the exact amount raised is unknown, it is thought to be well over £1,400.

Mrs Murray’s has now renamed part of the centre Tattie’s Pad – a reference to the Gothenburg Great’s affectionate nickname.

The organisation said: “A huge thank you to the family of the late Aberdeen football legend Neale Cooper, who very kindly raised money for Mrs Murray’s after he sadly passed away.

“Neale was a huge dog fan and loved every one that crossed his path.

“In his honour, our doggie rehoming block has been named ‘Tattie’s Pad’ after him: in other words, a dog’s best friend, he loved them all.

“We are extremely grateful and humble to Neale’s family for their support and for supplying the words to the plaque.”

