Aberdeen winger Scott Wright has joined Dundee on-loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 18 Dons appearances this term but will now look for more game time at Dens Park as he tries to help Dee stay in the Scottish Premiership.

It is the third signing Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has made on deadline day along with Ryan McGowan and Ethan Robson.