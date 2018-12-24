I feel every time I get the ball I can score says striker Cosgrove

Aberdeen goal hero Sam Cosgrove today warned Celtic he feels confident of scoring every time he has the ball.

Striker Cosgrove will face the league leaders in the Boxing Day showdown in red-hot form.

The 22-year-old’s double in the 2-0 defeat of Hearts took his tally to six goals in four games.

The Premiership’s in-form striker’s goals have rocketed the Dons to within three points of the defending champions.

Cosgrove aims to shoot down Celtic to deliver a win that would move the Reds level on points with the Parkhead side.

He said: “It does feel now that every time I get the ball I can score.

“I am massively high on confidence and feel my game is in a good place.

“Obviously the goals help and add to the confidence.

“Everyone in the squad is full of confidence at the moment and playing well.

“I think we only get better from here.”

In the sides’ last meeting Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Celtic in the BetFred Cup final at Hampden on December 2.

At that time the Dons were languishing in the bottom six of the table.

However Aberdeen have won the last four Premiership games, with Cosgrove scoring in each, to rocket up the Premiership standings.

Now the £20,000 January signing from Carlisle United is determined to pile the pressure on the league leaders.

He said: “We can go joint top.

“The games against Celtic don’t need any added incentive but looking at the table we are definitely looking to get those three points.

“We have had four wins in a row so there is no reason why we can’t go and get five wins.

“We have stormed up the league recently and another win will push us up even further.

“Against Celtic we are massively determined to get another three points on the board.

“All these games in quick succession meant we have been able to make a push up the league.

“If you had asked us about the league a month ago our form was a bit inconsistent.

“We were in the bottom half at one point.

“But the good thing about all these congested fixtures is if you keep winning you can really go up the table quickly.”

Prior to the 3-2 defeat of Livingston Dons boss Derek McInnes held talks with his strikers, wingers and attacking midfielders.

It was to address the Reds’ scoring problem with just two goals netted in the previous five games.

McInnes called for his strikers to step up to the mark and deliver goals, or warned he would look to secure a goal-scorer in the January transfer window.

Cosgrove responded by netting in the 3-2 defeat of Livingston and has netted in four straight games, delivering six goals in that run.

He said: “We had a meeting about how we were going to score goals a couple of games ago.

“It was everyone in the final third of the pitch that was involved including the strikers and wide players.

“All the forwards. The importance of scoring goals was realised and the services has been great.

“I always knew I was capable of scoring and have been happy with my form.

“One of the differences recently is that the delivery has been exceptional from the wide boys.

“Everyone else is pitching in and that is exactly what I want as a striker, the good balls to get on the end of.

“It annoys me when I don’t get on the end of crosses.”

Pittodrie is set to be packed to capacity for the Boxing Day showdown and Cosgrove believes the Red Army’s backing will be vital.

He said: “The crowd can play their part against Celtic as they spur us on massively.

“As players we have to step up to the mark and we will motivated for the game.”

The Boxing Day showdown with the Hoops will be Aberdeen’s eighth game in December.

Cosgrove insists there will be no fatigue when they take to the pitch on Wednesday.

He said: “ We have had games over a short period of time but when you keep winning it spurs you on.

“There are a few tired legs but we are full of confidence and are going for three points.”