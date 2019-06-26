New boy Greg buys into boss’ squad plan

New signing Greg Leigh today revealed he joined Aberdeen because boss Derek McInnes sold him on his importance to his squad rebuild.

The left-back has signed on a season-long loan from Dutch side NAC Breda.

Aberdeen have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the loan and the 24-year-old is open to that.

Dons boss Derek McInnes moved to sign Leigh when the chance of landing Derby County left-back Max Lowe’s return appeared to be slipping away. McInnes wanted a left-back signed before the Europa League opener with Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi at Pittodrie on July 11.

Former Manchester City youngster Leigh flew out to Cork to meet up with the Dons at their training camp.

Leigh said: “My conversations with the manager were very positive and productive.

“He has a very interesting and good approach to the game.

“When we talked about what my role would be he said he wanted to use my strengths.

“That really that really attracted me because he understands what type of player I am.

“I am athletic and like to go forward.

“I have a decent spring in the air and am passionate.

“The manager also talked about what kind of team he wants to build and where I would fit in.

“That was a major attraction.”

The former England U-19 international came through the Manchester City academy before moving to Bradford City.

Despite being offered a new contract by Bradford after his first season there he opted to sign for League One Bury where he spent two seasons.

In summer 2018 he moved to NAC Brada in the Dutch top flight on a three year deal where he played 16 times, scoring once.

However NAC Brada were relegated at the end of the season.

He said: “Last season was tough being relegated, it’s never easy when you are in a negative environment with regards to where you sit in the league.

“When you are around the bottom it is always tough to pick the team up every week and get things going.

“On a personal level for me it wasn’t quite what I was hoping for as I was hoping for much more of a positive season.

“It didn’t quite work out that way.

“But all you can do is pick yourself up and dust yourself down and that is what I have done.

“Hopefully I am l have more of a successful season here at Aberdeen.

“I am driven. I want to be successful.

“Last year was a struggle for me on a personal level but I am excited to be producing at the right end of the league with Aberdeen and winning games.”

The full-back is McInnes’ sixth signing of the summer following the capture of Ryan Hedges, Curtis Main, Ash Taylor, Craig Bryson and Jon Gallagher (on loan Atlanta United).

McInnes had been keen to secure a third loan deal for Derby’s Max Lowe but that the left-back looks like remaining at Pride Park.

Celtic have made an approach to talk to Derby about capturing Lowe and Rangers are also interested in the 22-year-old.

The managerial position at Derby also complicated matters with Rams boss Frank Lampard set to be named new Chelsea manager.

Leigh is set to make his Dons’ debut in Saturday’s friendly against Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales at the Fota Island resort in Cork.

It is the first friendly of the pre-season as the build up to the Euro clash with RoPS steps up.

Leigh admits playing in Europe was a major draw in joining the Dons.

He said: “Every player wants to play at the highest level and Europe is an attraction for me.

“I am excited to get going.”

Leigh will have a year left on his NAC Brada contract when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

There is an option at the end of the loan to make the deal permanent and he is open to that.

On a potential permanent move he said: “It is definitely a possibility to look at in the future.”

Leigh spent more than ten years with English Champions Manchester City and made his debut for the senior side during a pre-season tour in the UAE against Al Ain in 2014.

That summer he also featured for City in friendly games against Dundee, Hearts and Sporting Kansas City.

Manager McInnes said: “We’ve been aware of Greg for a while.

“When it looked as though Max (Lowe) was staying at Derby, he was someone we were quite far down the road with.

“He’s versatile, gives us a bit of athleticism, has decent experience for someone with his best years ahead of him and he sees Aberdeen as the right move at this stage.

“There were a number of clubs in England keen to take Greg but I felt he bought into what we’re trying to do early on in our conversations.”