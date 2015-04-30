SPFL sets league and cup start dates

The SPFL has confirmed dates for the commencement of league and cup competitions at the start of the 2015/16 Scottish football season.

Weekend of Saturday July 25 Petrofac Training Cup 1st round

Weekend of Saturday August 1 Scottish Premiership begins

Weekend of Saturday August 1 Scottish League Cup 1st round

Weekend of Saturday August 8 Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 begin

The full fixture lists for the League season are expected to be announced in June.

Dates for the draws for the first rounds of both the Petrofac Training Cup and the Scottish League Cup will be announced in due course.

Either one or two Scottish League Cup first-round matches scheduled for the weekend of Saturday August 1 may be moved due to the involvement of a Premiership club which creates a clash with the start of the Scottish Premiership season.