by Anthony Joseph,
REVEALED: Aberdeen FC unveil new kit

THE Dons have tonight unveiled their new kit for next season.

The strip, designed by Adidas, was presented at the Player of the Year Awards ceremony at the AECC.

Ash Taylor in the new kit. Picture from afc.co.uk

The new home top sees the return of the official circular logo and stars.

The stars represent the two European trophies which the Dons won in 1983.

Lawrence Shankland sports the new strip. Picture by afc.co.uk

Red and white striped socks have also been introduced.

Kenny McLean, Ash Taylor and Mark Reynolds unveiled the kit at the awards dinner at 8.15pm tonight.

 

