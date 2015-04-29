McInnes shortlisted for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award

ABERDEEN FC manager Derek McInnes has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

McInnes is shortlisted alongside Celtic’s Ronny Deila, Hearts’ Robbie Neilson and Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s John Hughes.

Pittodrie boss McInnes, who won the prestigious accolade last year, has confirmed at least a first runners-up Premiership finish for the Dons since 1994.

The Dons have pushed Celtic hard in the Premiership race and have racked up 74 points this season.

Aberdeen’s last Premiership loss to a team other than Celtic was last October.

In a memorable league campaign the Reds also hit an eight game winning streak with consecutive clean sheets from November to January.

At the time it was the best shut-out run in world senior league football.

In his debut season Norwegian Deila has led Celtic to League Cup glory and is closing in on the Premiership title.

Rookie boss Neilson master-minded Hearts Championship title win, having only emerged from administration last summer.

Inverness boss Hughes has led the Highlanders, who sit third in the Premiership, to the Scottish Cup final against Falkirk