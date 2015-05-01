McInnes admits he would relish super Sunday against Celtic

DONS boss Derek McInnes today admitted he would love to take on Celtic in a title decider.

That’s what will happen at Pittodrie on Sunday, May 10, if both win their games this weekend.

Tables leaders Celtic are at home to Dundee tonight, with the Dons travelling to face Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow.

McInnes would relish the opportunity to face the Celts with the race for the Scottish Premiership trophy still alive.

But he has warned his players that will only happen if they deal with the New Firm clash against United in the right manner.

He said: “If the Celtic game is to be what we want it to be, we are going to have to beat United.

“What we can’t afford to do is look ahead to playing Celtic when there will be a very good United team attempting to win a match for their own reasons.”

The Dons are already guaranteed to finish at least second for the first time in 21 years.

They have also secured a place in Europe for the second season in a row.

But McInnes won’t accept anything other than the very best from his men in all four of their remaining games.

He said: “We expect the same application from the players when they go out for those four games.

“We want a strong finish, so that we can look back at the end of the campaign with a lot of satisfaction.”