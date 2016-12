ADAM Rooney scored a last-minute goal to earn the Dons a point at Dundee.

Aberdeen FC made a few changes to their normal line up, with U20s Lawrence Shankland leading the attack.

The Dons fell behind in the 28th minute through Luka Tankulic’s opener.

But Rooney, who was last week called into the provisional Ireland squad, poked the ball home from close range in the dying seconds of the match/