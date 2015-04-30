Free admission to final Dons U20 home game at Pittodrie

Aberdeen under-20s are set to play Dunfermline U20s at Pittodrie.

And to encourage as many Dons fans to attend as possible, the club announced that admissions to the Main Stand will be free.

The SPFL Development League game against Dunfermline is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

Paul Sheerin’s squad are sitting top of the league and require just three points from their remaining two matches to win the title.

If Celtic draw or lose, at today’s game against Falkirk, then Sheerin’s squad will take the title.

The under-20 side have won 24 games out of 30 fixtures, banging in a whopping 83 goals in total.

Kick-off for the game is at 7pm.