Dons new boy gets debut in Europa League clash

Summer signing Anthony O’Connor will tonight make his competitive debut as the Dons face FC Fola Esch in Luxembourg.

Former Burton Albion defensive midfielder has been named by Dons boss Derek McInnes in the starting line up for the Europa League first qualifying round second leg.

The 23-year-old comes in for Willo Flood, who started the 3-1 first leg win, and drops to the bench.

In the other change from the first leg victory Peter Pawlett comes in for Niall McGinn, who did not travel to Luxembourg City with the Dons.

McGinn played in the first leg win just two days after returning from the Euro 2016 finals with Northern Ireland.

The attacker has been rested.

There is no starting slot for prolific striker Adam Rooney who netted a last gasp penalty in injury time having come on as a substitute.

Rooney missed the final three months of last season with a thigh muscle tear.

ABERDEEN FC: Lewis, Logan, Shinnie, Considine, Taylor, Jack, McLean, Hayes, O’Connor, Pawlett, Stockley. Subs: Alexander, Reynolds, Flood, Rooney, Shankland, Smith, Wright.