Dons keeper wants to delay Celtic’s title party

KEEPER Scott Brown today warned Aberdeen aim to win all four remaining games this season and make Celtic wait for their title celebrations.

The defending champions hold an eight-point advantage over the Dons, who have confirmed a first runners-up finish since 1994.

Even if the Reds could win their four remaining games it would be highly unlikely that would be enough to stop the Hoops retaining their Premiership crown.

However, a winning streak to end the campaign would delay the Parkhead title party and stop Ronny Deila’s side clinching the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday, May 10.

Brown, who is set to face Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow, said: “There are 12 points still to play for this season and we want to go on and take them all.

“To have secured second spot with four games left in the season is a brilliant achievement.

“We have to now focus on the last games of the season, starting with Dundee United.”