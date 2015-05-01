Dons duo and new signing selected for ‘team of the year’

DONS duo Shay Logan and Adam Rooney have been named in the team of the year chosen by their fellow professionals.

Inverness Caley Thistle captain Graeme Shinnie who is joining the Dons in the summer has also made the top XI.

Dons striker Declan McManus, who is on loan to Morton, also made the League One team of the year.

Players from across the Scottish Professional Football League voted for who should be in the teams.

Celtic provided six players in the Premiership side.

Runaway Championship winners Hearts dominate the league line-up with six players in the side while Edinburgh rivals Hibs supply three.

In the League 1 team, evergreen Rab Douglas takes the goalkeeping jersey at the grand old age of 43. Two of his Forfar Athletic team-mates join him in the side.

Queen’s Park has three players in the League 2 team while title winners Albion Rovers supply two and 39-year-old Marvin Andrews also gets a jersey.

The Scottish Premiership team is:

Craig Gordon Celtic

Shay Logan – Aberdeen

Jason Denayer – Celtic

Virgil van Dijk Celtic

Graeme Shinnie Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Stuart Armstrong – Celtic

Scott Brown Celtic

Stefan Johansen – Celtic

Nadir Ciftci Dundee United

Adam Rooney – Aberdeen

Greg Stewart – Dundee

Championship: Neil Alexander (Hearts), David Gray (Hibs), Alim Ozturk (Hearts), Danny Wilson (Hearts), Lewis Stevenson (Hibs), Scott Allan (Hibs), Morgaro Gomis (Hearts), Jamie Walker (Hearts), Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South), Rory Loy, (Falkirk), Osman Sow (Hearts).

League 1: Rab Douglas (Forfar Athletic), Mark Russell (Greenock Morton), Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic), Frank McKeown (Stranraer), Paddy Boyle (Airdrieonians), Alan Trouten (Brechin City), Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead), Willie Gibson (Stranraer), Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic), Declan McManus (Morton), Bobby Barr (Brechin City).

League 2: Neil Parry (Albion Rovers), Shaun Rooney (Queen’s Park), Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers), Marvin Andrews (Montrose), Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers), Bobby Linn (Arbroath), Darren Miller (Queen’s Park), Paul Woods (Queen’s Park), Shane Sutherland (Elgin City), Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic), Simon Murray (Arbroath).