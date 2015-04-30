Dons crowned SPFL Development League champions

THE Dons were this afternoon confirmed as SPFL Development League champions without kicking a ball.

Celtic drew 0-0 away to Falkirk, which meant they can no longer overtake table leaders Aberdeen, who still have two games to play.

Dons boss Derek McInnes praised their young squad, and coach Paul Sheerin, for securing what is the first reserve league title won by the Pittodrie club since the 1980s.

“It’s not all about winning leagues at that level,” he said.

“But they have done a magnificent job.

“Even more so when you consider we have a few younger players out on loan.”

The Dons have romped away with the title, with striker Lawrence Shankland doing his bit by netting 30 goals.

Their achievement is all the more remarkable because the Dons youngsters have played every match away from Pittodrie, with the majority taking place at Peterhead.

The Dons fans will get a chance to pay tribute to the youngsters when they play their final home game of the season, against Dunfermlime, at Pittodrie on Tuesday (7pm).

Entry to that match is free.

McInnes said: “It’s an opportunity for the fans to see some of the young lads

““Hopefully there will be a good turn out.”