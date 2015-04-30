Dons ace Flood pleads for more time to prepare for Europe

WILLO Flood today called for the SPFL and UEFA to give Scottish teams in Europe a break by extending future summer lay-offs.

The Dons are set to enter the Europa League first qualifying stage on July 2.

With the final game of the season on Sunday, May 24, the Reds will have a three-week summer break before returning for pre-season training.

For Dons players on international duty that time off will be further reduced.

Flood, said: “We are not getting much of a break and the people who need to sort that out are the ones who do the fixtures in Scotland.

“It would be good if they actually thought about things such as trying to give teams a break so that they can prepare properly for Europe.

“If they do that, then I am sure they would get the benefit“.